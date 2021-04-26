Tribe (TRIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $375.65 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002822 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

