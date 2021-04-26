Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tribune Publishing worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

