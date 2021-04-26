TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.42-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,434. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

