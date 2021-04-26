Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,966. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

