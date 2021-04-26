Truist Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $1,315.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

