Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

