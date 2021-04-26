Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,160 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

