Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 19,282 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.78 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

