Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 13,073 Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.31 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

