Truist Financial Corp Has $321,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $878.47 million, a PE ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

