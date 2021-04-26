Truist Financial Corp Has $356,000 Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period.

GGN stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

