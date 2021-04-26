Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $77.93 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14.

