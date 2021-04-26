Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM opened at $23.70 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

