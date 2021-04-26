Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $76.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

