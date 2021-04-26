Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

