Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 37,548 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE CNR opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.