Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,197 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.