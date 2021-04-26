Truist Financial Corp Takes $340,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.78 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

