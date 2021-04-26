Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381,855 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

Sprout Social stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

