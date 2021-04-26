Truist Securities Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $232.54. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,856. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 255.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.