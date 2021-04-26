Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

