Tufton Capital Management Buys 661 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.72. 255,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,622,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

