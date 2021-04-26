Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.22. 110,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

