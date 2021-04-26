Tufton Capital Management Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,034. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

