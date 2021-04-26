TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 406.14 ($5.31) on Monday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.