Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $610,404.52 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,963.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,939,667.50.

Shares of TWST opened at $133.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

