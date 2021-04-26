Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.24. 13,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

