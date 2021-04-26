Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Research analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

UBER opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61,195.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

