UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

