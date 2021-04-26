UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GrowGeneration by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $45.13 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 902.78 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

