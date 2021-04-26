UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,089 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

