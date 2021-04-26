UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of WW International worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WW International alerts:

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of WW opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.