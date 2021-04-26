UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEC opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $618.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

