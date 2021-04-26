UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tronox worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290,020 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tronox by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

