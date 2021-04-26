UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

