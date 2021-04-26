UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

