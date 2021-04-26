UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UDR stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

