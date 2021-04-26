UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

