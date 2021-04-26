Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of RARE opened at $109.87 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,406,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

