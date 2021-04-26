Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

UAA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 304,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,527. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 252,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.