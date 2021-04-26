Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.55. 208,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

