Unifi (UFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFI stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

