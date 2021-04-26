uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $32.28

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $34.49. uniQure shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 2,804 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,865. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

