United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

