Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.87

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 9430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,578. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

