uPlexa Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $5,610.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

