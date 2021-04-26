UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

