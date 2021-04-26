Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 63,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

