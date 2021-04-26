V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 315,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,509 shares.The stock last traded at $88.71 and had previously closed at $88.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -683.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

