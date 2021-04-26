Valmont Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $242.27 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

